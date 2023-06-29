Avnet Inc. (AVT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) has jumped by 0.82 compared to previous close of 47.48. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) Right Now?

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.27x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Avnet Inc. (AVT) by analysts is $46.71, which is -$0.7 below the current market price. The public float for AVT is 89.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.68% of that float. On June 29, 2023, the average trading volume of AVT was 519.75K shares.

AVT’s Market Performance

AVT stock saw an increase of 0.57% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.65% and a quarterly increase of 10.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.27% for Avnet Inc. (AVT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.93% for AVT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AVT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AVT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $35 based on the research report published on September 16th of the previous year 2022.

AVT Trading at 9.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +6.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVT rose by +0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.65. In addition, Avnet Inc. saw 15.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVT starting from GALLAGHER PHILIP R, who sale 32,740 shares at the price of $41.35 back on May 15. After this action, GALLAGHER PHILIP R now owns 176,334 shares of Avnet Inc., valued at $1,353,799 using the latest closing price.

LAWRENCE JAMES A, the Director of Avnet Inc., sale 72,851 shares at $41.69 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that LAWRENCE JAMES A is holding 15,100 shares at $3,037,158 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.99 for the present operating margin

+12.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avnet Inc. stands at +2.85. The total capital return value is set at 16.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.21. Equity return is now at value 20.00, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Based on Avnet Inc. (AVT), the company’s capital structure generated 44.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.80. Total debt to assets is 17.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.17 and the total asset turnover is 2.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, Avnet Inc. (AVT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.