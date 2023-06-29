Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) is $7.08, which is $4.9 above the current market price. The public float for AUTL is 158.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AUTL on June 29, 2023 was 683.03K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

AUTL) stock’s latest price update

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL)’s stock price has dropped by -6.59 in relation to previous closing price of 2.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -16.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/07/21 that Blackstone to Invest in Autolus Therapeutics

AUTL’s Market Performance

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) has experienced a -16.32% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.84% drop in the past month, and a 37.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.38% for AUTL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.20% for AUTL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUTL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUTL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AUTL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AUTL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $8 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

AUTL Trading at -2.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.26%, as shares sank -24.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUTL fell by -16.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.84. In addition, Autolus Therapeutics plc saw 26.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AUTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2707.41 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Autolus Therapeutics plc stands at -2402.95. The total capital return value is set at -51.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.96. Equity return is now at value -64.40, with -39.70 for asset returns.

Based on Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL), the company’s capital structure generated 8.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.51. Total debt to assets is 4.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.