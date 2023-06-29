Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) has seen a -11.93% decrease in the past week, with a -34.56% drop in the past month, and a -73.49% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.88% for AULT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.33% for AULT’s stock, with a -78.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AULT is at 3.87. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AULT is 1.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.97% of that float. The average trading volume for AULT on June 29, 2023 was 55.40K shares.

AULT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) has decreased by -14.97 when compared to last closing price of 6.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a -11.93% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AULT Trading at -58.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.58%, as shares sank -49.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -81.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AULT fell by -33.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.42. In addition, Ault Alliance Inc. saw -79.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AULT starting from AULT MILTON C III, who purchase 100 shares at the price of $11.09 back on Jun 22. After this action, AULT MILTON C III now owns 100 shares of Ault Alliance Inc., valued at $1,109 using the latest closing price.

AULT MILTON C III, the Executive Chairman of Ault Alliance Inc., purchase 100 shares at $11.65 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that AULT MILTON C III is holding 3,039 shares at $1,165 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AULT

Equity return is now at value -79.40, with -35.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.