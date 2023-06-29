Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) is $5.33, which is $0.23 above the current market price. The public float for AVIR is 75.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AVIR on June 29, 2023 was 742.74K shares.

AVIR) stock’s latest price update

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.05 compared to its previous closing price of 3.81. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/03/22 that Biotech Stocks, Once Booming, Enter Bear Territory

AVIR’s Market Performance

AVIR’s stock has fallen by -5.75% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -19.44% and a quarterly rise of 20.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.18% for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.59% for AVIR’s stock, with a -15.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVIR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AVIR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AVIR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $7 based on the research report published on January 06th of the previous year 2022.

AVIR Trading at -1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares sank -8.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVIR fell by -5.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.11. In addition, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -21.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVIR starting from BERGER FRANKLIN M, who sale 16,166 shares at the price of $5.16 back on Nov 14. After this action, BERGER FRANKLIN M now owns 778,353 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $83,352 using the latest closing price.

BERGER FRANKLIN M, the Director of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 25,500 shares at $5.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that BERGER FRANKLIN M is holding 794,519 shares at $131,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVIR

The total capital return value is set at -19.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.13. Equity return is now at value -16.90, with -16.30 for asset returns.

Based on Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.49. Total debt to assets is 0.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.37.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 35.77.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.