Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) by analysts is $12.30, which is $10.62 above the current market price. The public float for ATAI is 150.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.21% of that float. On June 29, 2023, the average trading volume of ATAI was 1.13M shares.

ATAI) stock’s latest price update

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI)’s stock price has plunge by 7.89relation to previous closing price of 1.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.61% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ATAI’s Market Performance

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) has seen a 0.61% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -7.34% decline in the past month and a 23.31% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.26% for ATAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.42% for ATAI’s stock, with a -29.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATAI stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ATAI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATAI in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $18 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2022.

ATAI Trading at -11.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.06%, as shares sank -8.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATAI rose by +0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7265. In addition, Atai Life Sciences N.V. saw -38.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATAI starting from Apeiron Investment Group Ltd., who purchase 1,214,297 shares at the price of $1.32 back on Mar 29. After this action, Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. now owns 32,086,697 shares of Atai Life Sciences N.V., valued at $1,600,443 using the latest closing price.

Brand Florian, the of Atai Life Sciences N.V., purchase 70,000 shares at $1.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Brand Florian is holding 70,000 shares at $103,558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61987.12 for the present operating margin

+27.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atai Life Sciences N.V. stands at -65401.29. Equity return is now at value -54.10, with -46.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.