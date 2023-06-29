Assessing the Risk and Potential of Safe Bulkers Inc.’s (SB) Stock

The stock of Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) has seen a -0.77% decrease in the past week, with a 0.47% gain in the past month, and a -12.33% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for SB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.49% for SB stock, with a simple moving average of 1.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) Right Now?

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SB is at 0.87. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SB is $5.90, which is $1.91 above the current market price. The public float for SB is 70.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.46% of that float. The average trading volume for SB on June 29, 2023 was 717.16K shares.

SB) stock’s latest price update

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB)’s stock price has increased by 0.47 compared to its previous closing price of 3.22. However, the company has seen a -0.77% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on September 26th of the previous year 2022.

SB Trading at -7.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +2.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SB fell by -0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.32. In addition, Safe Bulkers Inc. saw 11.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.80 for the present operating margin

+60.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Safe Bulkers Inc. stands at +49.34. The total capital return value is set at 16.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.14. Equity return is now at value 19.70, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Based on Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB), the company’s capital structure generated 53.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.93. Total debt to assets is 33.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 43.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.