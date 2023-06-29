Assessing the Risk and Potential of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (ADN) Stock

The stock of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) has seen a -5.60% decrease in the past week, with a -45.26% drop in the past month, and a -45.26% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.30% for ADN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.98% for ADN stock, with a simple moving average of -65.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ADN is at -0.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ADN is $4.00, which is $8.77 above the current market price. The public float for ADN is 37.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.85% of that float. The average trading volume for ADN on June 29, 2023 was 626.04K shares.

ADN) stock’s latest price update

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.66 compared to its previous closing price of 0.59. However, the company has seen a -5.60% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ADN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $20 based on the research report published on May 18th of the previous year 2021.

ADN Trading at -25.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.09%, as shares sank -42.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADN fell by -5.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7127. In addition, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. saw -67.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-642.27 for the present operating margin

-63.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. stands at -948.54. Equity return is now at value -95.40, with -75.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.