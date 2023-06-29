Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.33 in comparison to its previous close of 36.08, however, the company has experienced a 3.91% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ARWR is at 0.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ARWR is $62.21, which is $25.29 above the current market price. The public float for ARWR is 103.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.83% of that float. The average trading volume for ARWR on June 29, 2023 was 1.00M shares.

ARWR’s Market Performance

ARWR’s stock has seen a 3.91% increase for the week, with a 9.88% rise in the past month and a 52.18% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.72% for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.45% for ARWR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARWR stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for ARWR by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ARWR in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $40 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2023.

ARWR Trading at 3.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +12.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARWR rose by +3.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.56. In addition, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -8.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARWR starting from GIVEN DOUGLAS B, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $40.90 back on May 05. After this action, GIVEN DOUGLAS B now owns 117,635 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $265,850 using the latest closing price.

Anzalone Christopher Richard, the Chief Executive Officer of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $39.52 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Anzalone Christopher Richard is holding 3,761,338 shares at $1,975,792 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.39 for the present operating margin

+95.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -72.39. The total capital return value is set at -38.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.72. Equity return is now at value -35.80, with -18.60 for asset returns.

Based on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR), the company’s capital structure generated 20.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.99. Total debt to assets is 11.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.