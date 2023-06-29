Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, ARLO stock has gone up by 3.56%, with a monthly gain of 2.57% and a quarterly surge of 76.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.26% for Arlo Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.73% for ARLO’s stock, with a 76.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.61.

The public float for ARLO is 85.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARLO on June 29, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

ARLO) stock’s latest price update

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO)’s stock price has increased by 3.56 compared to its previous closing price of 9.26. However, the company has seen a 3.56% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/19/23 that The Cameras Worked Fine. Their Maker Said They Had Reached Their End of Life.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARLO stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for ARLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARLO in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $14 based on the research report published on January 25th of the previous year 2022.

ARLO Trading at 15.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares sank -0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARLO rose by +3.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.42. In addition, Arlo Technologies Inc. saw 173.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARLO starting from Busse Brian, who sale 37,085 shares at the price of $9.78 back on May 19. After this action, Busse Brian now owns 696,816 shares of Arlo Technologies Inc., valued at $362,691 using the latest closing price.

Summers Grady, the Director of Arlo Technologies Inc., purchase 1,672 shares at $8.94 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Summers Grady is holding 228,744 shares at $14,948 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.23 for the present operating margin

+27.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arlo Technologies Inc. stands at -11.55. The total capital return value is set at -44.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.97. Equity return is now at value -66.80, with -21.50 for asset returns.

Based on Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO), the company’s capital structure generated 26.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.11. Total debt to assets is 6.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.