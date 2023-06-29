Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) has seen a 14.90% increase in the past week, with a 31.39% gain in the past month, and a -8.44% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.05% for ARBE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.27% for ARBE stock, with a simple moving average of -23.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ARBE is $6.60, which is $3.67 above the current price. The public float for ARBE is 45.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARBE on June 29, 2023 was 165.39K shares.

The stock price of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE) has surged by 8.12 when compared to previous closing price of 2.71, but the company has seen a 14.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARBE stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ARBE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARBE in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $14 based on the research report published on February 04th of the previous year 2022.

ARBE Trading at 23.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.17%, as shares surge +30.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARBE rose by +14.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.60. In addition, Arbe Robotics Ltd. saw -14.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1357.15 for the present operating margin

+63.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arbe Robotics Ltd. stands at -1151.38. The total capital return value is set at -71.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.98. Equity return is now at value -80.10, with -65.80 for asset returns.

Based on Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.78. Total debt to assets is 0.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 46.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.