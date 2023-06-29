Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) has jumped by 9.39 compared to previous close of 1.17. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AQMS is 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for AQMS is $5.00, which is $3.72 above the current price. The public float for AQMS is 75.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AQMS on June 29, 2023 was 223.21K shares.

AQMS’s Market Performance

AQMS’s stock has seen a 18.51% increase for the week, with a 26.72% rise in the past month and a 27.99% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.63% for Aqua Metals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.10% for AQMS’s stock, with a 29.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQMS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AQMS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AQMS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $8 based on the research report published on March 05th of the previous year 2021.

AQMS Trading at 17.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.08%, as shares surge +20.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQMS rose by +14.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1225. In addition, Aqua Metals Inc. saw 2.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQMS starting from Zhang Peifang, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.99 back on Dec 29. After this action, Zhang Peifang now owns 133,095 shares of Aqua Metals Inc., valued at $9,900 using the latest closing price.

Kanen David, the Director of Aqua Metals Inc., purchase 34,180 shares at $0.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that Kanen David is holding 351,218 shares at $25,635 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-389575.00 for the present operating margin

-98875.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aqua Metals Inc. stands at -385775.00. The total capital return value is set at -56.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.91. Equity return is now at value -70.10, with -46.90 for asset returns.

Based on Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS), the company’s capital structure generated 30.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.66. Total debt to assets is 19.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23,336.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.