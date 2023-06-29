Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) has dropped by -0.88 compared to previous close of 14.79. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) Right Now?

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.03x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) by analysts is $18.57, which is $3.77 above the current market price. The public float for APLE is 213.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.36% of that float. On June 29, 2023, the average trading volume of APLE was 1.73M shares.

APLE’s Market Performance

APLE stock saw an increase of -0.54% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.03% and a quarterly increase of 1.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.07% for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.35% for APLE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for APLE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for APLE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $17 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

APLE Trading at -3.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +0.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLE fell by -0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.02. In addition, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. saw -7.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLE starting from Hugh Redd, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $14.48 back on May 31. After this action, Hugh Redd now owns 110,997 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., valued at $14,480 using the latest closing price.

GATHRIGHT KRISTIAN M, the Director of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., purchase 70 shares at $14.42 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that GATHRIGHT KRISTIAN M is holding 70 shares at $1,009 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.64 for the present operating margin

+22.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stands at +11.69. The total capital return value is set at 4.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.21. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE), the company’s capital structure generated 46.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.92. Total debt to assets is 31.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.