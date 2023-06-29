Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is above average at 6.35x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) is $10.25, which is -$0.9 below the current market price. The public float for ARI is 139.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ARI on June 29, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

ARI) stock’s latest price update

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI)’s stock price has plunge by 0.44relation to previous closing price of 11.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.80% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ARI’s Market Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) has experienced a 0.80% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.20% rise in the past month, and a 22.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for ARI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.27% for ARI’s stock, with a 6.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ARI Trading at 11.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +11.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARI rose by +0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.99. In addition, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. saw 5.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARI starting from Kasdin Robert A, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $9.54 back on May 08. After this action, Kasdin Robert A now owns 85,739 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc., valued at $238,582 using the latest closing price.

ROTHSTEIN STUART, the President & CEO of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $11.18 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that ROTHSTEIN STUART is holding 452,676 shares at $167,672 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+101.30 for the present operating margin

+85.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. stands at +40.71. The total capital return value is set at 7.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.28. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI), the company’s capital structure generated 296.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.75. Total debt to assets is 72.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 276.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.