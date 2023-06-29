Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Teradata Corporation (TDC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) is above average at 147.80x. The 36-month beta value for TDC is also noteworthy at 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TDC is $53.00, which is -$3.17 below than the current price. The public float for TDC is 100.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.04% of that float. The average trading volume of TDC on June 29, 2023 was 856.76K shares.

The stock price of Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) has jumped by 1.57 compared to previous close of 51.51. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TDC’s Market Performance

TDC’s stock has risen by 1.79% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.77% and a quarterly rise of 35.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.08% for Teradata Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.11% for TDC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 40.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDC stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for TDC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TDC in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $63 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2023.

TDC Trading at 15.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.24% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +10.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDC rose by +1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.03. In addition, Teradata Corporation saw 55.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDC starting from Gianoni Michael P, who sale 29,053 shares at the price of $51.57 back on Jun 15. After this action, Gianoni Michael P now owns 38,107 shares of Teradata Corporation, valued at $1,498,292 using the latest closing price.

MCMILLAN STEPHEN, the President and CEO of Teradata Corporation, sale 12,500 shares at $49.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that MCMILLAN STEPHEN is holding 532,997 shares at $612,484 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.02 for the present operating margin

+60.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradata Corporation stands at +1.84. The total capital return value is set at 13.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.94. Equity return is now at value 15.70, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Teradata Corporation (TDC), the company’s capital structure generated 246.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.17. Total debt to assets is 31.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 217.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In summary, Teradata Corporation (TDC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.