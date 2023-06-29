Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Revvity Inc. (RVTY)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Revvity Inc. (NYSE: RVTY) is above average at 41.12x. The 36-month beta value for RVTY is also noteworthy at 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RVTY is $143.19, which is $30.82 above than the current price. The public float for RVTY is 125.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.55% of that float. The average trading volume of RVTY on June 29, 2023 was 806.88K shares.

RVTY) stock’s latest price update

Revvity Inc. (NYSE: RVTY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.02 compared to its previous closing price of 114.92. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RVTY’s Market Performance

Revvity Inc. (RVTY) has seen a 1.67% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.49% gain in the past month and a -8.61% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for RVTY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.78% for RVTY’s stock, with a -9.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVTY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for RVTY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RVTY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $150 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the current year 2023.

RVTY Trading at -3.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +0.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVTY rose by +1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.24. In addition, Revvity Inc. saw -16.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RVTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.59 for the present operating margin

+53.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revvity Inc. stands at +15.48. The total capital return value is set at 6.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.31.

Based on Revvity Inc. (RVTY), the company’s capital structure generated 62.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.36. Total debt to assets is 32.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Revvity Inc. (RVTY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.