Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT)

The 36-month beta value for RWT is also noteworthy at 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RWT is $8.17, which is $1.88 above than the current price. The public float for RWT is 112.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.34% of that float. The average trading volume of RWT on June 29, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

RWT) stock’s latest price update

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.47 compared to its previous closing price of 6.40. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RWT’s Market Performance

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) has seen a 2.41% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.34% gain in the past month and a -2.90% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for RWT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.41% for RWT’s stock, with a -7.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RWT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RWT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RWT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RWT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $7 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2023.

RWT Trading at 3.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RWT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +7.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RWT rose by +2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.37. In addition, Redwood Trust Inc. saw -5.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RWT starting from COCHRANE COLLIN L., who sale 11,706 shares at the price of $6.86 back on Dec 20. After this action, COCHRANE COLLIN L. now owns 56,899 shares of Redwood Trust Inc., valued at $80,303 using the latest closing price.

Stone Andrew P, the Chief Legal Officer of Redwood Trust Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $6.86 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Stone Andrew P is holding 106,821 shares at $48,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RWT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.56 for the present operating margin

+94.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redwood Trust Inc. stands at -23.00. The total capital return value is set at 2.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.45. Equity return is now at value -17.00, with -1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT), the company’s capital structure generated 1,085.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.57. Total debt to assets is 90.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 897.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.