Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) is above average at 45.64x. The 36-month beta value for ELS is also noteworthy at 0.69.

The public float for ELS is 176.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.34% of that float. The average trading volume of ELS on June 29, 2023 was 828.84K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

ELS) stock’s latest price update

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.81 compared to its previous closing price of 66.95. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ELS’s Market Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) has seen a -2.18% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.07% gain in the past month and a 3.91% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for ELS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.60% for ELS’s stock, with a 0.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ELS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ELS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $75.50 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

ELS Trading at -0.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +4.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELS fell by -2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.15. In addition, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. saw 2.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELS

Equity return is now at value 19.60, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.