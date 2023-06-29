Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Cadence Bank (CADE)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is above average at 8.66x. The 36-month beta value for CADE is also noteworthy at 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CADE is $24.33, which is $4.82 above than the current price. The public float for CADE is 154.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.03% of that float. The average trading volume of CADE on June 29, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

CADE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) has increased by 0.62 when compared to last closing price of 19.48.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CADE’s Market Performance

Cadence Bank (CADE) has experienced a -3.59% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.40% rise in the past month, and a -6.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.16% for CADE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.24% for CADE’s stock, with a -18.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CADE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CADE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CADE by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CADE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $21 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

CADE Trading at 0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CADE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares surge +3.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CADE fell by -3.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.08. In addition, Cadence Bank saw -20.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CADE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cadence Bank stands at +22.78. The total capital return value is set at 8.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.50. Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Cadence Bank (CADE), the company’s capital structure generated 108.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.13. Total debt to assets is 9.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Cadence Bank (CADE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.