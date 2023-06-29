Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD)

The 36-month beta value for COLD is also noteworthy at 0.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for COLD is $34.80, which is $3.3 above than the current price. The public float for COLD is 268.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.88% of that float. The average trading volume of COLD on June 29, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

COLD) stock’s latest price update

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD)’s stock price has dropped by -0.28 in relation to previous closing price of 31.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

COLD’s Market Performance

COLD’s stock has fallen by -0.69% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.90% and a quarterly rise of 14.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.94% for Americold Realty Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.60% for COLD’s stock, with a 10.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COLD stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for COLD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for COLD in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $36 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

COLD Trading at 5.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares surge +8.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLD fell by -0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.73. In addition, Americold Realty Trust Inc. saw 11.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLD starting from Snyder James C JR, who sale 3,400 shares at the price of $29.86 back on Nov 10. After this action, Snyder James C JR now owns 36,812 shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc., valued at $101,514 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.58 for the present operating margin

+12.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Americold Realty Trust Inc. stands at -0.67. The total capital return value is set at 1.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.27. Equity return is now at value -0.10, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD), the company’s capital structure generated 94.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.70. Total debt to assets is 44.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.36.

Conclusion

In summary, Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.