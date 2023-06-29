Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)

The 36-month beta value for ADAP is also noteworthy at 2.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ADAP is $4.94, which is $4.67 above than the current price. The public float for ADAP is 224.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.32% of that float. The average trading volume of ADAP on June 29, 2023 was 913.80K shares.

ADAP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) has jumped by 1.00 compared to previous close of 0.90. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ADAP’s Market Performance

ADAP’s stock has fallen by -9.72% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.86% and a quarterly drop of -13.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.66% for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.43% for ADAP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -37.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADAP stocks, with Bryan Garnier repeating the rating for ADAP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADAP in the upcoming period, according to Bryan Garnier is $3.60 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2023.

ADAP Trading at -24.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.84%, as shares sank -15.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADAP fell by -9.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0095. In addition, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc saw -37.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADAP starting from Rawcliffe Adrian, who sale 2,333 shares at the price of $0.92 back on Jun 27. After this action, Rawcliffe Adrian now owns 3,519 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, valued at $2,146 using the latest closing price.

Piccina Cintia, the Chief Commercial Officer of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, sale 11,890 shares at $1.87 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Piccina Cintia is holding 19,535 shares at $22,230 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-706.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc stands at -609.46. The total capital return value is set at -114.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -99.81. Equity return is now at value -108.50, with -34.10 for asset returns.

Based on Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP), the company’s capital structure generated 28.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.99. Total debt to assets is 7.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.96.

Conclusion

In summary, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.