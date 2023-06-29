An In-Depth Look at T Stamp Inc.’s (IDAI) Stock Performance

In the past week, IDAI stock has gone down by -7.69%, with a monthly decline of -23.70% and a quarterly plunge of -44.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.97% for T Stamp Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.93% for IDAI’s stock, with a -59.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for IDAI is $5.00, which is $8.68 above than the current price. The public float for IDAI is 5.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.80% of that float. The average trading volume of IDAI on June 29, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

IDAI) stock’s latest price update

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.71 compared to its previous closing price of 1.40. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IDAI Trading at -28.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.49%, as shares sank -35.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDAI fell by -7.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7455. In addition, T Stamp Inc. saw -45.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IDAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-224.30 for the present operating margin

+52.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for T Stamp Inc. stands at -224.54. Equity return is now at value -769.80, with -189.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In summary, T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.