Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s (ASTL) Stock: A -5.31% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) has gone down by -7.83% for the week, with a -1.40% drop in the past month and a -7.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.58% for ASTL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.31% for ASTL’s stock, with a -2.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) Right Now?

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ASTL is $12.40, The public float for ASTL is 94.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASTL on June 29, 2023 was 644.74K shares.

ASTL) stock’s latest price update

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL)’s stock price has plunge by -0.42relation to previous closing price of 7.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.83% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ASTL Trading at -4.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares surge +2.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTL fell by -7.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.47. In addition, Algoma Steel Group Inc. saw 11.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.33 for the present operating margin

+13.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Algoma Steel Group Inc. stands at +10.74. Equity return is now at value 50.50, with 27.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.