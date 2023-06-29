AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: AGE) has increased by 32.27 when compared to last closing price of 0.66.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 29.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: AGE) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AGE is at 1.57. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AGE is 21.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.95% of that float. The average trading volume for AGE on June 29, 2023 was 21.56K shares.

AGE’s Market Performance

AGE’s stock has seen a 29.31% increase for the week, with a 94.82% rise in the past month and a 41.95% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.06% for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 41.18% for AGE’s stock, with a 42.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AGE Trading at 49.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.94% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.19%, as shares surge +74.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGE rose by +29.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6370. In addition, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. saw 58.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGE

Equity return is now at value 67.50, with -216.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.