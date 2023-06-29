Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is 14.09x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AYI is 1.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) is $182.71, which is $19.54 above the current market price. The public float for AYI is 31.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.50% of that float. On June 29, 2023, AYI’s average trading volume was 371.97K shares.

AYI) stock’s latest price update

AYI’s Market Performance

AYI’s stock has risen by 3.43% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.21% and a quarterly drop of -7.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.80% for Acuity Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.09% for AYI’s stock, with a -5.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AYI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AYI stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for AYI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AYI in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $190 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

AYI Trading at 2.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +10.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYI rose by +5.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $162.17. In addition, Acuity Brands Inc. saw -1.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AYI starting from O’Shaughnessy Laura, who purchase 632 shares at the price of $158.05 back on Apr 11. After this action, O’Shaughnessy Laura now owns 2,111 shares of Acuity Brands Inc., valued at $99,888 using the latest closing price.

HOLCOM KAREN J, the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of Acuity Brands Inc., sale 4,238 shares at $174.51 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that HOLCOM KAREN J is holding 16,856 shares at $739,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AYI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.82 for the present operating margin

+41.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acuity Brands Inc. stands at +9.59. The total capital return value is set at 20.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.18. Equity return is now at value 19.70, with 10.90 for asset returns.

Based on Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI), the company’s capital structure generated 31.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.77. Total debt to assets is 17.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.47 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.