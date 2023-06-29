Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Accel Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: ACEL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ACEL is 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ACEL is $13.33, which is $3.11 above the current price. The public float for ACEL is 53.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACEL on June 29, 2023 was 274.23K shares.

ACEL) stock’s latest price update

Accel Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: ACEL)’s stock price has soared by 0.29 in relation to previous closing price of 10.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ACEL’s Market Performance

ACEL’s stock has risen by 1.69% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.30% and a quarterly rise of 15.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.49% for Accel Entertainment Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.91% for ACEL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACEL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ACEL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ACEL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $14.50 based on the research report published on December 06th of the previous year 2021.

ACEL Trading at 8.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +11.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACEL rose by +1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.89. In addition, Accel Entertainment Inc. saw 32.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACEL starting from Rubenstein Gordon, who sale 48,801 shares at the price of $10.02 back on Jun 21. After this action, Rubenstein Gordon now owns 1,608,525 shares of Accel Entertainment Inc., valued at $489,137 using the latest closing price.

Ruttenberg David W., the Director of Accel Entertainment Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $10.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Ruttenberg David W. is holding 626,545 shares at $200,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.15 for the present operating margin

+26.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accel Entertainment Inc. stands at +7.64. The total capital return value is set at 15.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.43. Equity return is now at value 37.70, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Based on Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL), the company’s capital structure generated 310.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.62. Total debt to assets is 62.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 295.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 165.72 and the total asset turnover is 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.