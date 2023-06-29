Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) has decreased by -6.42 when compared to last closing price of 4.67. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.52% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ABEO is also noteworthy at 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ABEO is $21.50, which is $17.13 above than the current price. The public float for ABEO is 16.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.90% of that float. The average trading volume of ABEO on June 29, 2023 was 157.82K shares.

ABEO’s Market Performance

ABEO stock saw an increase of -9.52% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 39.17% and a quarterly increase of 57.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.82% for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.10% for ABEO’s stock, with a 32.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABEO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ABEO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ABEO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2020.

ABEO Trading at 22.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.12%, as shares surge +41.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABEO fell by -9.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.30. In addition, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. saw 41.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABEO starting from Amoroso Michael, who sale 338 shares at the price of $4.45 back on Jun 20. After this action, Amoroso Michael now owns 114,792 shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,504 using the latest closing price.

Alvino Mark, the Director of Abeona Therapeutics Inc., sale 887 shares at $3.25 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that Alvino Mark is holding 17,527 shares at $2,883 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3200.64 for the present operating margin

-223.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stands at -2807.36. Equity return is now at value -157.00, with -63.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.83.

Conclusion

In summary, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.