2U Inc. (TWOU) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TWOU is 1.17.

The public float for TWOU is 75.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.52% of that float. On June 29, 2023, TWOU’s average trading volume was 1.17M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

TWOU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of 2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) has increased by 6.17 when compared to last closing price of 3.73. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/06/22 that University Courses Sometimes Come From a Company

TWOU’s Market Performance

2U Inc. (TWOU) has experienced a 3.12% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.54% rise in the past month, and a -39.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.08% for TWOU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.69% for TWOU stock, with a simple moving average of -39.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWOU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWOU stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for TWOU by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TWOU in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7.40 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2023.

TWOU Trading at -5.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWOU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares sank -0.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWOU rose by +3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.15. In addition, 2U Inc. saw -36.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TWOU

Equity return is now at value -48.60, with -13.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of 2U Inc. (TWOU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.