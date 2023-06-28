Xiao-I Corporation (AIXI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI) has increased by 11.87 when compared to last closing price of 5.73.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AIXI is 72.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AIXI on June 28, 2023 was 250.05K shares.

AIXI’s Market Performance

AIXI stock saw an increase of 16.55% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 18.48% and a quarterly increase of 7.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.01% for Xiao-I Corporation (AIXI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.67% for AIXI’s stock, with a 11.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AIXI Trading at 13.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.03%, as shares surge +12.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIXI rose by +16.55%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.73. In addition, Xiao-I Corporation saw 10.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Xiao-I Corporation (AIXI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.