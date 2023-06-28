WW International Inc. (WW) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.15 in relation to its previous close of 6.26. However, the company has experienced a -3.26% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/06/23 that WeightWatchers Moves Into the Ozempic Market With Telehealth Deal

Is It Worth Investing in WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WW is 1.69. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for WW International Inc. (WW) is $7.90, which is $1.38 above the current market price. The public float for WW is 53.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.77% of that float. On June 28, 2023, WW’s average trading volume was 6.56M shares.

WW’s Market Performance

WW stock saw a decrease of -3.26% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.94% and a quarterly a decrease of 53.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.22% for WW International Inc. (WW). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.00% for WW stock, with a simple moving average of 27.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WW stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for WW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WW in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $13 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

WW Trading at -12.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares sank -7.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WW fell by -3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.76. In addition, WW International Inc. saw 68.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WW starting from KELLY DENIS F, who purchase 16,000 shares at the price of $6.86 back on May 11. After this action, KELLY DENIS F now owns 96,921 shares of WW International Inc., valued at $109,760 using the latest closing price.

Westend S.A., the 10% Owner of WW International Inc., sale 14,818,300 shares at $7.15 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Westend S.A. is holding 0 shares at $105,950,845 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.24 for the present operating margin

+60.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for WW International Inc. stands at -24.15. The total capital return value is set at 13.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.23. Equity return is now at value 55.60, with -32.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of WW International Inc. (WW) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.