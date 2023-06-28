Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM)’s stock price has plunge by -0.05relation to previous closing price of 42.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.07% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) Right Now?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for WPM is at 0.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WPM is $55.03, which is $14.11 above the current market price. The public float for WPM is 450.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.81% of that float. The average trading volume for WPM on June 28, 2023 was 1.91M shares.

WPM’s Market Performance

The stock of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) has seen a -0.07% decrease in the past week, with a -2.98% drop in the past month, and a -8.56% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for WPM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.55% for WPM stock, with a simple moving average of 3.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WPM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for WPM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for WPM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $45 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the current year 2023.

WPM Trading at -9.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -3.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPM fell by -0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.45. In addition, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. saw 9.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WPM

Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.