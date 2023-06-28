What Recent Market Trends Mean for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s (SOLO) Stock

In the past week, SOLO stock has gone down by -23.60%, with a monthly gain of 11.84% and a quarterly surge of 25.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.64% for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.04% for SOLO stock, with a simple moving average of -28.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SOLO is 2.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) is $1.05, The public float for SOLO is 107.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.47% of that float. On June 28, 2023, SOLO’s average trading volume was 938.56K shares.

SOLO) stock’s latest price update

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -7.81 in relation to its previous close of 0.67. However, the company has experienced a -23.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOLO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SOLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOLO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $9 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2020.

SOLO Trading at 6.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.76%, as shares surge +10.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOLO fell by -23.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6575. In addition, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. saw 1.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SOLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1507.62 for the present operating margin

-457.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stands at -1815.77.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.