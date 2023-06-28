What Recent Market Trends Mean for Bioventus Inc.’s (BVS) Stock

The stock of Bioventus Inc. (BVS) has gone down by -4.18% for the week, with a 13.31% rise in the past month and a 111.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.16% for BVS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.25% for BVS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) Right Now?

The public float for BVS is 52.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.42% of that float. The average trading volume of BVS on June 28, 2023 was 831.60K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

BVS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) has increased by 7.19 when compared to last closing price of 2.78.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BVS Trading at 52.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.81%, as shares surge +4.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +181.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BVS fell by -4.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.98. In addition, Bioventus Inc. saw 14.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BVS starting from Bartholdson John A., who purchase 110,180 shares at the price of $3.61 back on Jun 15. After this action, Bartholdson John A. now owns 6,656,987 shares of Bioventus Inc., valued at $397,662 using the latest closing price.

Bartholdson John A., the Director of Bioventus Inc., purchase 181,946 shares at $3.24 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Bartholdson John A. is holding 6,546,807 shares at $589,523 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.37 for the present operating margin

+60.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bioventus Inc. stands at -30.99. Equity return is now at value -88.40, with -23.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In summary, Bioventus Inc. (BVS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.