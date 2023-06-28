Weibo Corporation (WB) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) has jumped by 2.12 compared to previous close of 13.22. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/08/21 that Chinese Social-Media Giant Weibo Drops in Hong Kong Market Debut

Is It Worth Investing in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) Right Now?

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.53. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Weibo Corporation (WB) is $21.58, which is $8.02 above the current market price. The public float for WB is 138.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WB on June 28, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

WB’s Market Performance

WB’s stock has seen a -0.14% decrease for the week, with a -6.20% drop in the past month and a -21.91% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.51% for Weibo Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.17% for WB’s stock, with a -16.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WB stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WB in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $15.50 based on the research report published on June 13th of the current year 2023.

WB Trading at -8.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -11.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WB fell by -6.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.36. In addition, Weibo Corporation saw -24.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.72 for the present operating margin

+78.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weibo Corporation stands at +4.66. The total capital return value is set at 8.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.57. Equity return is now at value 7.60, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Weibo Corporation (WB), the company’s capital structure generated 72.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.10. Total debt to assets is 34.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.10.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.73.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Weibo Corporation (WB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.