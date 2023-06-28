Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.13 compared to its previous closing price of 2.34. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) Right Now?

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for WDH is $22.29, which is $0.51 above the current market price. The public float for WDH is 295.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.32% of that float. The average trading volume for WDH on June 28, 2023 was 668.65K shares.

WDH’s Market Performance

WDH stock saw a decrease of -10.48% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.94% and a quarterly a decrease of -20.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.91% for Waterdrop Inc. (WDH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.96% for WDH’s stock, with a -6.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for WDH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WDH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2.10 based on the research report published on September 16th of the previous year 2022.

WDH Trading at -17.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.11%, as shares sank -13.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDH fell by -9.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.42. In addition, Waterdrop Inc. saw -33.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WDH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.06 for the present operating margin

+63.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waterdrop Inc. stands at +21.69. The total capital return value is set at 10.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.76. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Waterdrop Inc. (WDH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.29. Total debt to assets is 0.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.