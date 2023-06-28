VMware Inc. (VMW) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of VMware Inc. (VMW) has seen a -0.21% decrease in the past week, with a 10.26% gain in the past month, and a 15.24% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for VMW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.88% for VMW stock, with a simple moving average of 17.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) is 46.56x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VMW is 0.71. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for VMware Inc. (VMW) is $142.00, which is $0.38 above the current market price. The public float for VMW is 227.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% of that float. On June 28, 2023, VMW’s average trading volume was 1.44M shares.

VMW) stock’s latest price update

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW)’s stock price has increased by 2.29 compared to its previous closing price of 137.82. However, the company has seen a -0.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/11/23 that VMware CEO Says Sale to Broadcom Is on Track Despite Regulatory Reviews

Analysts’ Opinion of VMW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VMW stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for VMW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VMW in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $119 based on the research report published on February 25th of the previous year 2022.

VMW Trading at 8.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +5.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMW fell by -0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $137.42. In addition, VMware Inc. saw 14.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMW starting from Rowe Zane, who sale 35,715 shares at the price of $124.53 back on Apr 03. After this action, Rowe Zane now owns 174,162 shares of VMware Inc., valued at $4,447,592 using the latest closing price.

Brulard Jean Pierre, the EVP, Worldwide Sales of VMware Inc., sale 6,651 shares at $121.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Brulard Jean Pierre is holding 69,563 shares at $804,838 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.21 for the present operating margin

+80.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for VMware Inc. stands at +9.84. The total capital return value is set at 15.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.69. Equity return is now at value 119.30, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on VMware Inc. (VMW), the company’s capital structure generated 735.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.03. Total debt to assets is 36.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 670.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of VMware Inc. (VMW) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.