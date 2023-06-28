VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) has increased by 32.79 when compared to last closing price of 0.61. Despite this, the company has experienced a 20.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VVPR is also noteworthy at 4.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VVPR is $5.00, The public float for VVPR is 13.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.59% of that float. The average trading volume of VVPR on June 28, 2023 was 720.00K shares.

VVPR’s Market Performance

VVPR stock saw an increase of 20.88% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 54.26% and a quarterly increase of 80.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.86% for VivoPower International PLC (VVPR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.36% for VVPR’s stock, with a 58.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VVPR Trading at 54.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.32%, as shares surge +59.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +102.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVPR rose by +20.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6317. In addition, VivoPower International PLC saw 228.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VVPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-65.43 for the present operating margin

-6.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for VivoPower International PLC stands at -93.30. The total capital return value is set at -25.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.81. Equity return is now at value -81.40, with -32.00 for asset returns.

Based on VivoPower International PLC (VVPR), the company’s capital structure generated 132.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.93. Total debt to assets is 41.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In summary, VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.