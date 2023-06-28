Viavi Solutions Inc.’s (VIAV) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) has gone up by 2.84% for the week, with a 12.54% rise in the past month and a 4.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.77% for VIAV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.20% for VIAV stock, with a simple moving average of -2.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) Right Now?

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for VIAV is at 0.82. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VIAV is $11.67, which is $0.9 above the current market price. The public float for VIAV is 219.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.78% of that float. The average trading volume for VIAV on June 28, 2023 was 1.88M shares.

VIAV) stock’s latest price update

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.45 in relation to its previous close of 10.60. However, the company has experienced a 2.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIAV stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for VIAV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VIAV in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $12 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2022.

VIAV Trading at 13.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +8.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIAV rose by +2.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.17. In addition, Viavi Solutions Inc. saw 3.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIAV starting from Staley Gary W, who sale 13,636 shares at the price of $11.02 back on Feb 22. After this action, Staley Gary W now owns 80,027 shares of Viavi Solutions Inc., valued at $150,269 using the latest closing price.

Staley Gary W, the SVP Global Sales NSE of Viavi Solutions Inc., sale 13,453 shares at $11.16 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Staley Gary W is holding 93,663 shares at $150,135 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.33 for the present operating margin

+59.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viavi Solutions Inc. stands at +1.20. The total capital return value is set at 12.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.28. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV), the company’s capital structure generated 110.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.57. Total debt to assets is 40.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.