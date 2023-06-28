VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV)’s stock price has dropped by -10.95 in relation to previous closing price of 2.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -30.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VBIV is 1.77. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) is $6.00, which is $2.21 above the current market price. The public float for VBIV is 6.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.84% of that float. On June 28, 2023, VBIV’s average trading volume was 130.41K shares.

VBIV’s Market Performance

The stock of VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) has seen a -30.08% decrease in the past week, with a -35.61% drop in the past month, and a -80.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.70% for VBIV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -32.22% for VBIV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -86.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VBIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VBIV stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for VBIV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VBIV in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $2 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2022.

VBIV Trading at -37.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VBIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.30%, as shares sank -37.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VBIV fell by -30.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.59. In addition, VBI Vaccines Inc. saw -84.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VBIV starting from PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who sale 4,251,563 shares at the price of $0.11 back on Apr 06. After this action, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC now owns 41,440,729 shares of VBI Vaccines Inc., valued at $467,672 using the latest closing price.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the 10% Owner of VBI Vaccines Inc., sale 1,832,563 shares at $0.13 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC is holding 45,691,816 shares at $238,233 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VBIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7561.92 for the present operating margin

-1132.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for VBI Vaccines Inc. stands at -10471.63. The total capital return value is set at -56.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.07. Equity return is now at value -160.50, with -76.30 for asset returns.

Based on VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV), the company’s capital structure generated 81.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.87. Total debt to assets is 33.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.