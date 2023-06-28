US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD): A Technical Analysis

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.47.

The public float for USFD is 217.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of USFD on June 28, 2023 was 1.85M shares.

USFD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) has increased by 2.48 when compared to last closing price of 41.96.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/18/22 that US Foods Activist Wants Control of the Board

USFD’s Market Performance

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) has seen a 1.78% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.44% gain in the past month and a 19.98% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for USFD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.56% for USFD’s stock, with a 21.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USFD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USFD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for USFD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for USFD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $54 based on the research report published on June 20th of the current year 2023.

USFD Trading at 7.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.20% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +7.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USFD rose by +1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.67. In addition, US Foods Holding Corp. saw 26.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USFD starting from Guberman Steven, who sale 2,735 shares at the price of $36.54 back on Mar 30. After this action, Guberman Steven now owns 94,579 shares of US Foods Holding Corp., valued at $99,937 using the latest closing price.

Iacobucci Andrew E., the of US Foods Holding Corp., sale 2,278 shares at $36.54 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Iacobucci Andrew E. is holding 185,244 shares at $83,238 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USFD

Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.