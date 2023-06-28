Understanding the 17.82% Volatility Levels of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC’s (UPC) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) has gone down by -16.49% for the week, with a -32.78% drop in the past month and a -31.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 17.82% for UPC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -39.94% for UPC stock, with a simple moving average of -54.52% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for UPC is 9.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.17% of that float. The average trading volume of UPC on June 28, 2023 was 107.80K shares.

UPC) stock’s latest price update

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC)’s stock price has decreased by -6.87 compared to its previous closing price of 0.43. However, the company has seen a -16.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UPC Trading at -35.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.13%, as shares sank -33.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPC fell by -16.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6560. In addition, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC saw -72.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.53 for the present operating margin

+54.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universe Pharmaceuticals INC stands at -21.76. The total capital return value is set at -13.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.58. Equity return is now at value -18.20, with -14.70 for asset returns.

Based on Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC), the company’s capital structure generated 8.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.