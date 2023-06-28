TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) has seen a 1.29% increase in the past week, with a 15.39% gain in the past month, and a 65.81% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.25% for TSP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.85% for TSP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -19.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) Right Now?

The public float for TSP is 124.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.64% of that float. The average trading volume for TSP on June 28, 2023 was 2.72M shares.

TSP) stock’s latest price update

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP)’s stock price has dropped by -0.07 in relation to previous closing price of 2.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/01/23 that Leaders of Self-Driving-Truck Company Face Espionage Concerns Over China Ties

Analysts’ Opinion of TSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSP stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for TSP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TSP in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $2.20 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

TSP Trading at 35.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.31%, as shares surge +6.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSP rose by +0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.16. In addition, TuSimple Holdings Inc. saw 36.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSP starting from Mullen James, who sold 1,169 shares at the price of $7.79 back on Sep 16. After this action, Mullen James now owns 43,432 shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc., valued at $9,107 using the latest closing price.

Mullen James sale 3,206 shares at $7.23 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Mullen James is holding 42,101 shares at $23,189 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6570.05 for the present operating margin

-97.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for TuSimple Holdings Inc. stands at -11702.17. The total capital return value is set at -51.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -156.94. Equity return is now at value -35.70, with -33.70 for asset returns.

Based on TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.80. Total debt to assets is 0.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -90.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 24.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.