Trading Update: ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Stock Endures 3.67% Monthly Volatility

The stock of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) has seen a -0.77% decrease in the past week, with a -1.78% drop in the past month, and a 16.57% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.67% for ADMA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.35% for ADMA’s stock, with a 15.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ADMA is at 0.88. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ADMA is $5.13, which is $1.25 above the current market price. The public float for ADMA is 176.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.92% of that float. The average trading volume for ADMA on June 28, 2023 was 2.22M shares.

ADMA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) has increased by 2.11 when compared to last closing price of 3.79.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADMA stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for ADMA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADMA in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $5 based on the research report published on October 13th of the previous year 2022.

ADMA Trading at 2.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares sank -5.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADMA fell by -0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.95. In addition, ADMA Biologics Inc. saw -0.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADMA starting from Grossman Adam S, who purchase 14,983 shares at the price of $2.86 back on Dec 09. After this action, Grossman Adam S now owns 2,203,708 shares of ADMA Biologics Inc., valued at $42,851 using the latest closing price.

Grossman Adam S, the President and CEO of ADMA Biologics Inc., purchase 14,982 shares at $2.86 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Grossman Adam S is holding 1,143,426 shares at $42,849 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.69 for the present operating margin

+22.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for ADMA Biologics Inc. stands at -42.77. Equity return is now at value -37.20, with -14.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.