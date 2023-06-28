Tractor Supply Company’s (TSCO) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) has gone down by -2.36% for the week, with a 1.78% rise in the past month and a -6.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.03% for TSCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.67% for TSCO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) Right Now?

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.82.

The public float for TSCO is 108.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TSCO on June 28, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

TSCO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has dropped by -3.53 compared to previous close of 223.13. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSCO stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for TSCO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for TSCO in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $245 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

TSCO Trading at -5.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +0.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSCO fell by -1.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $216.74. In addition, Tractor Supply Company saw -4.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSCO starting from Estep Jonathan S, who sale 12,074 shares at the price of $226.20 back on May 17. After this action, Estep Jonathan S now owns 7,972 shares of Tractor Supply Company, valued at $2,731,139 using the latest closing price.

Estep Jonathan S, the EVP – CMO of Tractor Supply Company, sale 164 shares at $226.20 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Estep Jonathan S is holding 63 shares at $37,097 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSCO

Equity return is now at value 55.50, with 13.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.