ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.59. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

TBLT currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of TBLT on June 28, 2023 was 772.46K shares.

TBLT) stock's latest price update

The stock of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) has decreased by -2.98 when compared to last closing price of 0.31. Despite this, the company has experienced a -46.44% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/12/21 that Virgin Galactic, Didi, Lionheart Acquisition: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

TBLT’s Market Performance

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) has seen a -46.44% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -66.29% decline in the past month and a -76.38% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.91% for TBLT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -56.45% for TBLT’s stock, with a -82.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TBLT Trading at -65.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.93%, as shares sank -66.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBLT fell by -46.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6594. In addition, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. saw -87.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TBLT

Equity return is now at value -120.60, with -51.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.