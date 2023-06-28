Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG)’s stock price has soared by 3.16 in relation to previous closing price of 19.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/12/23 that Why Battered Topgolf Callaway Is Worth a Shot

Is It Worth Investing in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) Right Now?

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.77. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) is $31.58, which is $13.0 above the current market price. The public float for MODG is 152.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MODG on June 28, 2023 was 2.45M shares.

MODG’s Market Performance

MODG stock saw an increase of 4.68% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 16.15% and a quarterly increase of -3.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.75% for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.55% for MODG’s stock, with a -4.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MODG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MODG stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for MODG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MODG in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $27 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

MODG Trading at 0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +16.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODG rose by +4.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.01. In addition, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. saw 0.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MODG starting from Ogunlesi Adebayo O., who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $19.45 back on Jun 08. After this action, Ogunlesi Adebayo O. now owns 100,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., valued at $1,944,720 using the latest closing price.

BREWER OLIVER G III, the President and CEO of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., purchase 6,400 shares at $17.06 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that BREWER OLIVER G III is holding 837,556 shares at $109,184 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MODG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.31 for the present operating margin

+60.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. stands at +3.95. The total capital return value is set at 4.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.26. Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG), the company’s capital structure generated 100.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.24. Total debt to assets is 44.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.