Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.79.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is $3.00, which is $2.42 above the current market price. The public float for TOPS is 2.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TOPS on June 28, 2023 was 392.33K shares.

TOPS) stock’s latest price update

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS)’s stock price has plunge by -7.23relation to previous closing price of 0.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.57% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TOPS’s Market Performance

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) has experienced a -11.57% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -19.61% drop in the past month, and a -34.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.67% for TOPS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.29% for TOPS stock, with a simple moving average of -70.64% for the last 200 days.

TOPS Trading at -19.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.16%, as shares sank -20.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOPS fell by -11.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6789. In addition, Top Ships Inc. saw -54.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TOPS

Equity return is now at value -9.10, with -2.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.