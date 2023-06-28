Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL)’s stock price has soared by 3.26 in relation to previous closing price of 75.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/22/23 that Mortgage Demand Wanes, but Builder Is Optimistic

Is It Worth Investing in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) Right Now?

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TOL is at 1.39. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TOL is $79.29, which is -$0.19 below the current market price. The public float for TOL is 105.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.12% of that float. The average trading volume for TOL on June 28, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

TOL’s Market Performance

The stock of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) has seen a 4.00% increase in the past week, with a 14.99% rise in the past month, and a 33.94% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.26% for TOL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.19% for TOL’s stock, with a 41.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOL stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for TOL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TOL in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $94 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

TOL Trading at 16.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.49% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +15.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOL rose by +4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.60. In addition, Toll Brothers Inc. saw 56.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOL starting from Connor Martin P., who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $75.62 back on Jun 21. After this action, Connor Martin P. now owns 47,414 shares of Toll Brothers Inc., valued at $1,134,334 using the latest closing price.

Yearley Douglas C. Jr., the Chief Executive Officer of Toll Brothers Inc., sale 59,000 shares at $74.09 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Yearley Douglas C. Jr. is holding 246,547 shares at $4,371,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.68 for the present operating margin

+24.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toll Brothers Inc. stands at +12.52. The total capital return value is set at 16.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.14. Equity return is now at value 23.60, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Based on Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL), the company’s capital structure generated 57.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.61. Total debt to assets is 28.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.