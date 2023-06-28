The Volatility of Homology Medicines Inc.’s (FIXX) Stock: A -20.00% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) has gone down by -20.00% for the week, with a -16.83% drop in the past month and a -11.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.24% for FIXX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.10% for FIXX’s stock, with a -37.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FIXX is -0.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) is $7.00, which is $6.16 above the current market price. The public float for FIXX is 52.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.53% of that float. On June 28, 2023, FIXX’s average trading volume was 108.85K shares.

FIXX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) has decreased by -6.26 when compared to last closing price of 0.90. Despite this, the company has experienced a -20.00% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIXX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIXX stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for FIXX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FIXX in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $29 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the previous year 2022.

FIXX Trading at -16.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIXX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.50%, as shares sank -17.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIXX fell by -20.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0043. In addition, Homology Medicines Inc. saw -33.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIXX starting from Alloway Paul, who sale 10,965 shares at the price of $1.45 back on Mar 02. After this action, Alloway Paul now owns 16,706 shares of Homology Medicines Inc., valued at $15,863 using the latest closing price.

TZIANABOS ARTHUR, the Director of Homology Medicines Inc., sale 10,616 shares at $1.39 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that TZIANABOS ARTHUR is holding 108,395 shares at $14,762 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIXX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4154.64 for the present operating margin

+18.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Homology Medicines Inc. stands at -156.02. The total capital return value is set at -66.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.51. Equity return is now at value -64.70, with -51.70 for asset returns.

Based on Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX), the company’s capital structure generated 16.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.21. Total debt to assets is 12.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -28.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.