The Volatility of Cloudflare Inc.’s (NET) Stock: A -4.84% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Cloudflare Inc. (NET) has gone down by -4.84% for the week, with a 10.17% rise in the past month and a 13.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.46% for NET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.78% for NET’s stock, with a 16.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NET is 0.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Cloudflare Inc. (NET) is $55.91, which is -$6.41 below the current market price. The public float for NET is 282.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.46% of that float. On June 28, 2023, NET’s average trading volume was 5.72M shares.

NET) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) has increased by 1.17 when compared to last closing price of 63.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.84% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/28/23 that Cloudflare Sinks on Guidance Cut. Analyst Expects Another.

Analysts’ Opinion of NET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NET stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NET by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for NET in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $55 based on the research report published on June 05th of the current year 2023.

NET Trading at 8.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares surge +4.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NET fell by -4.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.58. In addition, Cloudflare Inc. saw 41.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NET starting from SEIFERT THOMAS J, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $67.28 back on Jun 20. After this action, SEIFERT THOMAS J now owns 263,209 shares of Cloudflare Inc., valued at $1,009,237 using the latest closing price.

Zatlyn Michelle, the President and COO of Cloudflare Inc., sale 12,820 shares at $67.85 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Zatlyn Michelle is holding 0 shares at $869,896 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.51 for the present operating margin

+76.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cloudflare Inc. stands at -19.83. The total capital return value is set at -11.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.12. Equity return is now at value -31.00, with -7.40 for asset returns.

Based on Cloudflare Inc. (NET), the company’s capital structure generated 252.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.65. Total debt to assets is 60.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 247.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cloudflare Inc. (NET) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.