The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PNC is at 1.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PNC is $142.31, which is $18.54 above the current market price. The public float for PNC is 396.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.92% of that float. The average trading volume for PNC on June 28, 2023 was 3.64M shares.

PNC) stock’s latest price update

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.23 compared to its previous closing price of 123.73. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PNC’s Market Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) has experienced a -1.94% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.22% rise in the past month, and a -0.81% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for PNC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.60% for PNC’s stock, with a -14.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNC stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for PNC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PNC in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $125 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

PNC Trading at 1.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNC fell by -1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.02. In addition, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. saw -21.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNC starting from Salesky Bryan Scott, who purchase 400 shares at the price of $127.10 back on Jun 07. After this action, Salesky Bryan Scott now owns 410 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc., valued at $50,840 using the latest closing price.

ALVARADO JOSEPH, the Director of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $123.89 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that ALVARADO JOSEPH is holding 1,100 shares at $123,895 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.55 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stands at +26.20. The total capital return value is set at 7.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.57. Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC), the company’s capital structure generated 136.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.67. Total debt to assets is 11.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 140.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.